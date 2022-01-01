Grilled chicken in Bel Air
Bel Air restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Humagalas
16 Bel Air S Pkwy, Bel Air
|Kids Grilled Chicken IDK
|$6.00
One grilled chicken breast, cut into three sections, with your choice of side, and a drink
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
510 Johnny's
510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air
|Cypress Grilled Mediterranean Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Sunny Day Cafe
101 S Main St, Bel Air
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.00
Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, tomato, provolone, and pesto mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.
Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
306 South Main St, Bel Air
|Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.49
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.49
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Black Eyed Suzies
119 S Main St, Bel Air
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.99
A bed of mixed greens with a chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and red onion