Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bel Air

Go
Bel Air restaurants
Toast

Bel Air restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Humagalas

16 Bel Air S Pkwy, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken IDK$6.00
One grilled chicken breast, cut into three sections, with your choice of side, and a drink
More about Humagalas
Vagabond Sandwich Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

111 Thomas St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about Vagabond Sandwich Co.
510 Johnny's image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

510 Johnny's

510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air

Avg 4.3 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Cypress Grilled Mediterranean Chicken Panini$15.00
More about 510 Johnny's
Sunny Day Cafe image

 

Sunny Day Cafe

101 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Panini$10.00
Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, tomato, provolone, and pesto mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.
More about Sunny Day Cafe
Margherita Pizza - Bel Air image

 

Margherita Pizza - Bel Air

306 South Main St, Bel Air

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad$12.99
Grilled Chicken$10.49
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.49
More about Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
Black Eyed Suzies image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Black Eyed Suzies

119 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$14.99
A bed of mixed greens with a chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and red onion
More about Black Eyed Suzies
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

12 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Herb Chicken$16.00
Grilled herb marinated chicken breast topped with our Marsala mushroom gravy.
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Bel Air

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Lobsters

Cookies

Shrimp Tacos

French Onion Soup

Cake

Map

More near Bel Air to explore

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston