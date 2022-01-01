Paninis in Bel Air
Bel Air restaurants that serve paninis
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|Sunrise Panini
|$9.00
Egg, bacon, orange marmalade, brie cheese, spinach, pressed white bread
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
510 Johnny's
510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air
|Cayene West Cajun Chicken Panini
|$14.00
|Cypress Grilled Mediterranean Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Sunny Day Cafe
101 S Main St, Bel Air
|Turkey Panini
|$10.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, bacon, and chipotle mayonnaise on ciabatta bread.
|Ham & Swiss Panini
|$9.50
Honey smoked ham, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, and a raspberry spread on ciabatta bread.
|Russian Panini
|$10.00
Fresh roast beef, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, tomato, and horseradish mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread