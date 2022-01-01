Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Bel Air

Go
Bel Air restaurants
Toast

Bel Air restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

111 Thomas St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sunrise Panini$9.00
Egg, bacon, orange marmalade, brie cheese, spinach, pressed white bread
More about Vagabond Sandwich Co.
510 Johnny's image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

510 Johnny's

510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air

Avg 4.3 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Cayene West Cajun Chicken Panini$14.00
Cypress Grilled Mediterranean Chicken Panini$15.00
More about 510 Johnny's
Sunny Day Cafe image

 

Sunny Day Cafe

101 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Panini$10.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, bacon, and chipotle mayonnaise on ciabatta bread.
Ham & Swiss Panini$9.50
Honey smoked ham, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, and a raspberry spread on ciabatta bread.
Russian Panini$10.00
Fresh roast beef, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, tomato, and horseradish mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread
More about Sunny Day Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Bel Air

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Edamame

Turkey Wraps

Chili

Cheese Fries

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Bel Air to explore

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston