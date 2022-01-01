Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Bel Air

Bel Air restaurants
Bel Air restaurants that serve pies

510 Johnny's image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

510 Johnny's

510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air

Avg 4.3 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherds Pie$17.00
More about 510 Johnny's
Sunny Day Cafe image

 

Sunny Day Cafe

101 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Pie$9.00
More about Sunny Day Cafe
Item pic

 

MaGerks Pub & Grill

120 S Bond Street, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
More about MaGerks Pub & Grill
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

12 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
Fresh chicken breast chunks, corn, carrots, potatoes, and peas in a savory home made gravy and topped with a flaky puffed pastry
Baked Apple Pie$8.00
Sheppard's Pie$15.00
Fresh ground lamb and black angus beef simmered in Guinness Stout, slow cooked with peas, carrots, turnips, celery and onions. Topped with our home made “champ” and Irish cheddar cheese and baked til golden brown. Served with fresh bread.
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

