Salmon in Bel Air

Bel Air restaurants
Bel Air restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Humagalas

16 Bel Air S Pkwy, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon BLT$16.99
Salmon, Iceberg, tomato, bacon, garlic
aioli, Brioche bun
More about Humagalas
4efd275a-e7fe-43bd-999d-2b0f951b9f97 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

111 Thomas St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Blackened Salmon$11.00
Side Grilled Salmon$11.00
Blackened Salmon$15.00
8 oz. blackened salmon filet, green leaf, tomato, red onion, avocado, mayonnaise, toasted brioche
More about Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Black Eyed Suzies image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Black Eyed Suzies

119 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The B.A.L.T.imore Salmon Sandwich$14.99
Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato, and Blackened Salmon
More about Black Eyed Suzies
Item pic

 

MaGerks Pub & Grill

120 S Bond Street, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Atlantic Salmon$19.99
Grilled or Blackened, served with Wild Rice and Broccoli
More about MaGerks Pub & Grill
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

12 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$19.00
Hand cut grilled fresh Atlantic salmon filet topped with mustard dill cream sauce and served with jasmine rice.
Salmon Spinach Wrap$14.00
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon tossed with spinach, bacon, red onions, and a light dijon aioli, then wrapped in an herb and garlic tortilla.
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

