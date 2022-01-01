Salmon in Bel Air
Bel Air restaurants that serve salmon
Humagalas
16 Bel Air S Pkwy, Bel Air
|Salmon BLT
|$16.99
Salmon, Iceberg, tomato, bacon, garlic
aioli, Brioche bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|Side Blackened Salmon
|$11.00
|Side Grilled Salmon
|$11.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$15.00
8 oz. blackened salmon filet, green leaf, tomato, red onion, avocado, mayonnaise, toasted brioche
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Black Eyed Suzies
119 S Main St, Bel Air
|The B.A.L.T.imore Salmon Sandwich
|$14.99
Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato, and Blackened Salmon
MaGerks Pub & Grill
120 S Bond Street, Bel Air
|Atlantic Salmon
|$19.99
Grilled or Blackened, served with Wild Rice and Broccoli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sean Bolan's Irish Pub
12 S Main St, Bel Air
|Salmon
|$19.00
Hand cut grilled fresh Atlantic salmon filet topped with mustard dill cream sauce and served with jasmine rice.
|Salmon Spinach Wrap
|$14.00
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon tossed with spinach, bacon, red onions, and a light dijon aioli, then wrapped in an herb and garlic tortilla.