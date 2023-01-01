Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Bel Air

Bel Air restaurants
Bel Air restaurants that serve scallops

Richard's Fish and Crabs - Churchville - 2211 E Churchville Rd Suite Aand B

2211 E Churchville Rd Suite Aand B, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SCALLOPS$2.75
Our dry packed sea scallops cooked in a manner of your choosing.
SCALLOP PLATTER (8)$30.00
Fresh large tender sea scallops fried golden brown, broiled, or steamed with seasoning.
More about Richard's Fish and Crabs - Churchville - 2211 E Churchville Rd Suite Aand B
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

111 Thomas St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Give Back Grub: Slippery Scallops$16.00
Seared diver scallops, bacon, green leaf, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche slider buns
More about Vagabond Sandwich Co.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vagabond Truck

111 Thomas St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Slippery Scallops$16.00
Seared diver scallops, bacon, green leaf, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche slider buns
More about Vagabond Truck
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub - 12 S Main St

12 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Pasta$23.00
A half-pound of char-grilled Angus beef cooked to order and served on a fresh kaiser roll. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Irish cheddar, provolone, or bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub - 12 S Main St

