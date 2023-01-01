Scallops in Bel Air
Bel Air restaurants that serve scallops
More about Richard's Fish and Crabs - Churchville - 2211 E Churchville Rd Suite Aand B
Richard's Fish and Crabs - Churchville - 2211 E Churchville Rd Suite Aand B
2211 E Churchville Rd Suite Aand B, Bel Air
|SCALLOPS
|$2.75
Our dry packed sea scallops cooked in a manner of your choosing.
|SCALLOP PLATTER (8)
|$30.00
Fresh large tender sea scallops fried golden brown, broiled, or steamed with seasoning.
More about Vagabond Sandwich Co.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|Give Back Grub: Slippery Scallops
|$16.00
Seared diver scallops, bacon, green leaf, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche slider buns
More about Vagabond Truck
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Truck
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|Slippery Scallops
|$16.00
Seared diver scallops, bacon, green leaf, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche slider buns
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub - 12 S Main St
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sean Bolan's Irish Pub - 12 S Main St
12 S Main St, Bel Air
|Shrimp & Scallop Pasta
|$23.00
A half-pound of char-grilled Angus beef cooked to order and served on a fresh kaiser roll. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Irish cheddar, provolone, or bleu cheese crumbles.