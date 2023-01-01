Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad sandwiches in Bel Air

Bel Air restaurants
Bel Air restaurants that serve shrimp salad sandwiches

Richard's Fish and Crabs - Churchville - 2211 E Churchville Rd Suite Aand B

2211 E Churchville Rd Suite Aand B, Bel Air

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SMALL SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH$5.00
1/4 pound of our Really Good Shrimp Salad, Served on a potato roll.
SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH$9.50
A heaping 1/2 pound portion of our Really Good Shrimp Salad. Served with your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Comes with a small bag of chips.
Richard's Fish and Crabs - Churchville - 2211 E Churchville Rd Suite Aand B
MaGerks Pub & Grill

120 S Bond Street, Bel Air

TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$14.99
House Made Shrimp Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
MaGerks Pub & Grill

