Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Bel Air

Go
Bel Air restaurants
Toast

Bel Air restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Consumer pic

 

Italian Sensation - Bel Air

225 Brierhill Dr Ste D, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$19.95
Jumbo shrimp, lemon butter garlic sauce w/spaghetti
More about Italian Sensation - Bel Air
Margherita Pizza - Bel Air image

 

Margherita Pizza - Bel Air

306 South Main St, Bel Air

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$16.99
More about Margherita Pizza - Bel Air

Browse other tasty dishes in Bel Air

Tuna Salad

Clams

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Edamame

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Italian Wedding Soup

Stuffed Pizza

Map

More near Bel Air to explore

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston