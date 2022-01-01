Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp scampi in
Bel Air
/
Bel Air
/
Shrimp Scampi
Bel Air restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Italian Sensation - Bel Air
225 Brierhill Dr Ste D, Bel Air
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$19.95
Jumbo shrimp, lemon butter garlic sauce w/spaghetti
More about Italian Sensation - Bel Air
Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
306 South Main St, Bel Air
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$16.99
More about Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
