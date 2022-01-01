Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Bel Air

Bel Air restaurants
Bel Air restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

MaGerks Pub & Grill

120 S Bond Street, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Au Gratin Soup$6.99
Creamy and Hearty blend of tomatoes and Cream, topped with Provolone Cheese
More about MaGerks Pub & Grill
Crossroads Bistro Big Blue image

 

Crossroads Bistro Big Blue

418 North Main St., Bel Air

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$5.00
More about Crossroads Bistro Big Blue

