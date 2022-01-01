Turkey clubs in Bel Air

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita Pizza - Bel Air

306 South Main St, Bel Air

Turkey Club Wrap LS$10.95
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Black Eyed Suzies

119 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
Turkey Club Wrap$12.99
A lunch menu classic! Roasted turkey breast in a wrap with B, L, T and mayo
Crossroads Bistro Big Blue

418 North Main St., Bel Air

Smoked Turkey, Cranberry, Maple Sandwich$11.00
smoked turkey breast served on ciabatta bread with a cranberry maple spread, feta cheese, spinach, and a scallion aioli. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!
