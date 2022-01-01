Turkey clubs in Bel Air
Bel Air restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
306 South Main St, Bel Air
|Turkey Club Wrap LS
|$10.95
More about Black Eyed Suzies
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Black Eyed Suzies
119 S Main St, Bel Air
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$12.99
A lunch menu classic! Roasted turkey breast in a wrap with B, L, T and mayo
More about Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
418 North Main St., Bel Air
|Smoked Turkey, Cranberry, Maple Sandwich
|$11.00
smoked turkey breast served on ciabatta bread with a cranberry maple spread, feta cheese, spinach, and a scallion aioli. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!