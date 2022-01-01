Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Bel Air

Go
Bel Air restaurants
Toast

Bel Air restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

 

Humagalas

16 Bel Air S Pkwy, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceburg wedge, bacon, crumbled egg, diced tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing.
More about Humagalas
Consumer pic

 

Lib's Grill - Bel Air

1204 Agora Drive, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$9.00
iceberg, blue cheese, tomatoes, bacon, deviled egg
More about Lib's Grill - Bel Air

Browse other tasty dishes in Bel Air

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Garden Salad

Cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Map

More near Bel Air to explore

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston