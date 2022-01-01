Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wedge salad in
Bel Air
/
Bel Air
/
Wedge Salad
Bel Air restaurants that serve wedge salad
Humagalas
16 Bel Air S Pkwy, Bel Air
No reviews yet
Wedge Salad
$11.00
Iceburg wedge, bacon, crumbled egg, diced tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing.
More about Humagalas
Lib's Grill - Bel Air
1204 Agora Drive, Bel Air
No reviews yet
Wedge Salad
$9.00
iceberg, blue cheese, tomatoes, bacon, deviled egg
More about Lib's Grill - Bel Air
Browse other tasty dishes in Bel Air
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Garden Salad
Cheeseburgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Calamari
Philly Cheesesteaks
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Cheesecake
More near Bel Air to explore
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fallston
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
Abingdon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(70 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston