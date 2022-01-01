Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro
At Belacan Grill, we strive to offer the most satisfying and stimulating dining experience possible. From farm fresh poultry (all meats served are halal) to the finest selection of seafood, your palate will be delighted by only the freshest of local ingredients- all in harmony with herbs and spices blended from an assortment of ethnic influences for everybody to enjoy. The end result is a tempting array of dishes reflecting the diverse culinary heritage of Malaysia.
17460 17th Street
17460 17th Street
Tustin CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
