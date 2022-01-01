Go
Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro

At Belacan Grill, we strive to offer the most satisfying and stimulating dining experience possible. From farm fresh poultry (all meats served are halal) to the finest selection of seafood, your palate will be delighted by only the freshest of local ingredients- all in harmony with herbs and spices blended from an assortment of ethnic influences for everybody to enjoy. The end result is a tempting array of dishes reflecting the diverse culinary heritage of Malaysia.

17460 17th Street

Popular Items

Hainan Chicken (Half)$18.00
Famous poached chicken served at room temperature accompanied with our 3 signature sauces: ginger, sweet chili, and sweet soy. Served with a Hainan rice cooked in chicken broth.
Beef Rendang$20.00
Seasoned with exotic spices and simmered to perfection in a semi-dry coconut milk curry.
Nasi Lemak$16.00
Must try! The national dish of Malaysia. Coconut rice accompanied with sambal anchovies, hard boiled egg, string beans, roasted peanuts, cucumbers, and beef rendang.
Char Kway Teow$15.00
Stir fried flat rice noodles in a spicy dark soy sauce with chicken, shrimp, egg, beansprouts, and chives.
Nasi Goreng$16.00
Topped with a fried egg. Shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and egg cooked in a spicy sambal sauce.
Mamak Mee Goreng$15.00
Indian style stir fried yellow egg noodles in a spicy tamarind sauce with chicken, shrimp, egg, tomato, tofu, beansprouts, and chives.
Roti Canai$4.00
Must try! House made flatbread with our signature curry sauce.
Curry Laksa$15.00
Yellow egg noodles in a spicy coconut curry milk broth with chicken, fish meatballs, ampang yong tofu, beansprouts, and chives.
Kankung$17.00
Location

17460 17th Street

Tustin CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
