BelAir Cantina - Water Street
Open today 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
1935 North Water Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
House-made chips, three house salsas. | Roasted Tomato (red, mild) | Salsa Verde (green, medium) | Spicy Arbol (orange, hot)
Melted white cheese & spices. Comes with our housemade chips.
Cheese, flour tortilla. Side crema, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Chips, black beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, crema & jalapeños
Smashed avocado, pomegranate, watermelon, mango, onions. | Comes with our housemade chips.
Pick 2 of your favorite tacos!
Choose your favorite 4 tacos and get a side of rice & beans included.
Choose your favorite 3 tacos and get a side of rice & beans included
Our house green salsa (medium). Made from scratch.
Four crispy churros, cinnamon-sugar dusting, dulce de leche dipping sauce.
Para La Mesa
House-made chips, three house salsas. | Roasted Tomato (red, mild) | Salsa Verde (green, medium) | Spicy Arbol (orange, hot)
A sampler of our three favorits: Queso Blanco Fundido, Guacamole, Black Bean dip, house-made chips.
Melted white cheese & spices. Comes with our housemade chips.
Cheese, flour tortilla. Side crema, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Chips, black beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, crema & jalapeños
Corn kernels, lime aioli, cotija cheese, chile lime, cilantro, crema.
Cucumber slices, lime juice, tajin.
Smashed avocado, pomegranate, watermelon, mango, onions. | Comes with our housemade chips.
Tacos
Pick 2 of your favorite tacos!
Choose your favorite 4 tacos and get a side of rice & beans included.
Pick your favorite BelAir Cantina taco
Choose your favorite 3 tacos and get a side of rice & beans included
Burritos
Pulled chicken simmered in arbol sauce, citrus slaw, black beans, rice, lettuce, crema, salsa roja.
Served over lettuce. The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, citrus slaw, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
Served over lettuce. Pulled chicken simmered in arbol sauce, citrus slaw, black beans, rice, lettuce, crema, salsa roja.
Charred cheese tortilla, beef birria, BBQ sauce, Frito chips, corn salsa, crema, cilantro, pinto beans, rice, pickled onions.
Served over lettuce. Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
Served over lettuce. Portobello mushrooms, rajas, rice, black beans, lettuce, corn salsa, crema, chimichurri, guacamole, queso fundido, salsa roja.
Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
Side Options
You know, the stuff that guacamole is made out of
Our house orange salsa (spicy). Made from scratch.
'nuff said. Made fresh every day.
Herbaceous coriander
"Liquid gold"
Oil infused with arbol chiles to make your lip sweat.
Grilled steak
Made in house with some peas, carrots, and corn mixed in.
A mild cow's cheese, very creamy in texture.
Our house green salsa (medium). Made from scratch.
Crema that's infused with fresh habanero peppers.
Salads Dessert
Tortilla bowl, black beans, corn salsa, ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crema.
Four crispy churros, cinnamon-sugar dusting, dulce de leche dipping sauce.
Catering
An entire PINT of our famous "Orange" salsa (spicy) | Don't forget to order the chips!
An entire PINT of our famous "Green" salsa (medium) | Don't forget to order the chips!
An entire PINT of our famous "Red" salsa (mild) | Don't forget to order the chips!
Beverages To Go
From Our Bar To Yours
Enough for 2 Margaritas! Simply pour over ice. Add your favorite flavor. | | For adult beverages to go, you will need to provide a valid ID when picking up your order.
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Location
1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee WI 53202