Belching Beaver
Come in and enjoy!
4223 30th Street
Location
4223 30th Street
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
619 Spirits North Park
Come in and enjoy!
U31
Come in and enjoy!
Verbena Kitchen North Park
Fresh and beautifully curated restaurant in the heart of North Park featuring a local, sustainable, and seasonally driven menu from executive Chef Ronnie Schwandt. Verbena Kitchen has been featured in Eater, Modern Luxury and San Diego Magazine as a hot new restaurant and one of San Diego's finest cocktail bars! Make your reservation today or contact our Director of Events to reserve VK for a private event!
Working Class
Neighborhood beer bar and restaurant. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. Rotating draft beer, cider and hard kombucha. Family and dog friendly!