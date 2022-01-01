Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries
Great Argentinian empanadas and Pastries!
1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw
Popular Items
Location
1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Osha Farm Grill
Come in and enjoy!
LoRusso's
Come in and enjoy!
SAKURA RAMEN BAR
Sakura Ramen Bar uses traditional flavors made with modern techniques. We have the classic tonkotsu ramen with all in house made ingredients to vegan brothless options that is also gluten free
TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
Comfort Thai