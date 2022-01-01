Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Belfast
/
Belfast
/
Cake
Belfast restaurants that serve cake
Bell the Cat
15 Belmont Ave, Belfast
No reviews yet
Mini Cheese Cake
$3.99
More about Bell the Cat
Daily Soup
118 High Street, Belfast
No reviews yet
East 62nd Street Lemon Cake
$5.00
Teddie's Apple Cake
$5.00
Classic Autumn cake with cinnamon, fresh local apples, walnuts, and raisins
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
$5.00
Carrots, walnuts, raisins, pineapple
More about Daily Soup
Browse other tasty dishes in Belfast
Chicken Salad
Curry
Cookies
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Garden Salad
Paninis
Grilled Chicken Salad
More near Belfast to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston