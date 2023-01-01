Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Belfast
/
Belfast
/
Carrot Cake
Belfast restaurants that serve carrot cake
Bell the Cat
15 Belmont Ave, Belfast
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie
$5.99
More about Bell the Cat
Daily Soup
118 High Street, Belfast
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
$5.00
Carrots, walnuts, raisins, pineapple
More about Daily Soup
