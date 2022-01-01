Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Belfast

Belfast restaurants
Belfast restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bell The Cat, Inc.

15 Belmont Ave, Belfast

Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan atop of spinach, and all our fresh veggies
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, red onion, and croutons served on a bed of lettuce with Caesar dressing
Curried Chicken Salad
All white meat chicken mixed with curry, mayo, red grapes, diced red onions, and walnuts with lettuce on your choice of bread
More about Bell The Cat, Inc.
Daily Soup

118 High Street, Belfast

A "Big" Salad with Grilled Chicken$12.50
Fresh salad greens are topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, nuts, dried cranberries, grilled chicken, and crumbled feta, and served with our house-made dressing of garlic, oregano, Dijon, red wine vinegar, and olive oil.
Our Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Poached chicken, celery, scallions, dill, parsley, mayo, on multigrain bread with lettuce
More about Daily Soup

