Chicken salad in Belfast

Bell The Cat, Inc.
15 Belmont Ave, Belfast
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan atop of spinach, and all our fresh veggies
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, red onion, and croutons served on a bed of lettuce with Caesar dressing
|Curried Chicken Salad
All white meat chicken mixed with curry, mayo, red grapes, diced red onions, and walnuts with lettuce on your choice of bread
Daily Soup
118 High Street, Belfast
|A "Big" Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$12.50
Fresh salad greens are topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, nuts, dried cranberries, grilled chicken, and crumbled feta, and served with our house-made dressing of garlic, oregano, Dijon, red wine vinegar, and olive oil.
|Our Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Poached chicken, celery, scallions, dill, parsley, mayo, on multigrain bread with lettuce