Curry in Belfast
Belfast restaurants that serve curry
Bell the Cat
15 Belmont Ave, Belfast
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$0.00
All white meat chicken mixed with curry, mayo, red grapes, diced red onions, and walnuts with lettuce on your choice of bread
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$9.99
A generous scoop of our curried chicken salad mixed with red grapes, red onion, and walnuts on a bed of fresh veggies
Daily Soup
118 High Street, Belfast
|Thai Red Curry, Beef and Noodle Soup
|$10.00
GF. Sirloin Steak is browned in oil with diced winter squash and onion. Homemade chicken broth, coconut milk, red curry paste, and Asian fish sauce are added. Rice noodles are stirred in, with a squeeze of lime. It is served with fresh basil and sliced chilies.