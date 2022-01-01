Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Belfast

Belfast restaurants
Belfast restaurants that serve curry

Bell the Cat

15 Belmont Ave, Belfast

Curried Chicken Salad$0.00
All white meat chicken mixed with curry, mayo, red grapes, diced red onions, and walnuts with lettuce on your choice of bread
Curried Chicken Salad$9.99
A generous scoop of our curried chicken salad mixed with red grapes, red onion, and walnuts on a bed of fresh veggies
More about Bell the Cat
Daily Soup

118 High Street, Belfast

Thai Red Curry, Beef and Noodle Soup$10.00
GF. Sirloin Steak is browned in oil with diced winter squash and onion. Homemade chicken broth, coconut milk, red curry paste, and Asian fish sauce are added. Rice noodles are stirred in, with a squeeze of lime. It is served with fresh basil and sliced chilies.
More about Daily Soup

