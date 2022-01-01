Paninis in Belfast
Belfast restaurants that serve paninis
More about Bell The Cat, Inc.
Bell The Cat, Inc.
15 Belmont Ave, Belfast
|Crispy Prosciutto Panini
Fresh mozzarella wrapped in crispy prosciutto with tomato and baby spinach drizzled with EVOO on a ciabatta roll
|Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken breast on focaccia bread with pesto, onion, tomato, and provolone melted on a panini grill
|Thanksgiving Panini
Turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and cheddar; perfectly grilled on your choice of bread