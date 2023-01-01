Stew in Belfast

Sliced onions are sauteed in olive oil; a few diced chilies, and ground paprika are added. Meanwhile, cubes of beef chuck from Goose River Farm are browned and added to the onions. A tablespoon of flour is added, along with dried porcini mushrooms and their soaking liquid, diced red peppers, San Marzano tomatoes, white wine, and caraway seeds. After cooking in the oven for a long while, sour cream is stirred in to the stew, and it is served over a bed of noodles.

