Stew in Belfast

Go
Belfast restaurants
Toast

Belfast restaurants that serve stew

Main pic

 

Youngs Lobster Pound - 2 Fairview Street

2 Fairview Street, Belfast

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Stew$17.50
Milk and butter Based with lobster meat
More about Youngs Lobster Pound - 2 Fairview Street
Item pic

 

Daily Soup

118 High Street, Belfast

No reviews yet
Takeout
A Hungarian Stew$14.00
Sliced onions are sauteed in olive oil; a few diced chilies, and ground paprika are added. Meanwhile, cubes of beef chuck from Goose River Farm are browned and added to the onions. A tablespoon of flour is added, along with dried porcini mushrooms and their soaking liquid, diced red peppers, San Marzano tomatoes, white wine, and caraway seeds. After cooking in the oven for a long while, sour cream is stirred in to the stew, and it is served over a bed of noodles.
Quart Frozen: Winter Squash and Chicken Stew$20.00
More about Daily Soup

