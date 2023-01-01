Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Belfast

Belfast restaurants that serve tacos

Bell the Cat

15 Belmont Ave, Belfast

Farmer’s Market Breakfast Tacos$14.00
Two corn tortillas, topped with maple bacon, eggs, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, and cilantro, drizzled with balsamic reduction
Daily Soup

118 High Street, Belfast

Chipotle Chicken Tacos with Rice and Beans$13.00
Roasted and shredded chicken thighs are combined with diced white onions, jalapenos, minced chipotle chilies, adobo sauce, and diced plum tomatoes, and spooned into two warmed corn tortillas. The tacos are topped with cilantro, avocado, and minced onion, and come with black beans and rice, and a slice of lime.
