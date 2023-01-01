Tacos in Belfast
Belfast restaurants that serve tacos
More about Bell the Cat
Bell the Cat
15 Belmont Ave, Belfast
|Farmer’s Market Breakfast Tacos
|$14.00
Two corn tortillas, topped with maple bacon, eggs, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, and cilantro, drizzled with balsamic reduction
More about Daily Soup
Daily Soup
118 High Street, Belfast
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos with Rice and Beans
|$13.00
Roasted and shredded chicken thighs are combined with diced white onions, jalapenos, minced chipotle chilies, adobo sauce, and diced plum tomatoes, and spooned into two warmed corn tortillas. The tacos are topped with cilantro, avocado, and minced onion, and come with black beans and rice, and a slice of lime.