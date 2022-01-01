Go
Belfast Station image
Bars & Lounges

Belfast Station

Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

252 Reviews

$$

n64w23246 Main St

Sussex, WI 53089

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

The Reuben$13.99
Marinated & slow cooked corned beef on rye bread w/ sauerkraut, swiss cheese & house made reuben sauce.
Battered Cod$13.99
Battered cod, deep fried to a golden brown. Includes choice of side.
The Duke$12.49
Grilled chicken topped w/ pepperjack cheese, bacon, pico, avocado served on a brioche bun
Classic Burger$8.99
Chicken Tenders$11.99
Whitefish$13.99
Large Whitefish filet served various styles. Includes choice of side as well as tartar sauce, lemon wedge, roll, and coleslaw.
Lake Perch$16.99
2 pieces of jumbo lake perch, pan fried and cooked to a golden brown. Includes choice of side as well as tartar sauce, lemon wedge, roll, and coleslaw.
Northwoods Burger$13.99
1/2 lb beef patty topped with BBQ sauce, 2 bricks of cheddar, 2 slabs of bacon & onion straws.
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.99
Kids portion of noodles w/ melted cheese blend. Available for kids 12 & under.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders w/ choice of side. Available for kids 12 & under.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

n64w23246 Main St, Sussex WI 53089

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Henny's DugOut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jake's Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Brunch

No reviews yet

Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment!
We Cater!

Artisan 179

No reviews yet

Where Artistry & Food Unite!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Belfast Station

orange star4.5 • 252 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston