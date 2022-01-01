Bars & Lounges
Belfast Station
Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 AM
252 Reviews
$$
n64w23246 Main St
Sussex, WI 53089
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
n64w23246 Main St, Sussex WI 53089
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Henny's DugOut
Come in and enjoy!
Jake's Burger
Come in and enjoy!!
Brunch
Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment!
We Cater!
Artisan 179
Where Artistry & Food Unite!