Belfre Kitchen

Sorrento House

No reviews yet

The talented chefs at Sorrento House use only the freshest ingredients to prepare their delicious Italian-American fusion dishes and pizzas. A laid-back and charming restaurant, this is the perfect spot to share a drink and a slice with friends or enjoy a big family feast. Check out standout starters like breaded eggplant with marinara sauce, pretzel-breaded chicken twisters, and a made-from-scratch meatball. Popular entrees include house-made lasagna, baked meatball sandwich, and the baked penne with house-made meat sauce. For amazing pizza, try a specialty pizza like the house works or get creative and build your own with a long list of fresh and tasty toppings. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free diners also have great options here like the tasty impostor meatball, gluten-free pasta, and meat-free sandwiches, pastas, and pizzas. Great service, excellent food, and a community atmosphere all await you at Sorrento House.

