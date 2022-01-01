Go
Belfre Kitchen

SALADS • TAPAS

606 N Genesee St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1111 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$12.00
BLT$12.00
Nueske's Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Lemon Dill Aioli
Belfre Angus Burger$18.00
Heirloom Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, House Cut Fries
Strawberry Rhubarb$10.00
Salted Butter Cake, Strawberry Foam, Roasted Rhubarb Sherbet, Sumac, Flaky Pie Crisps
Side Bacon$5.00
Poke Bowl$20.00
Jasmine Rice, Edamame, Bok Choy, Root Vegetable, Shiitakes, Sesame Seeds, Ponzu, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, Bean Sprouts
Walleye Sandwich$20.00
Grilled Napa Cabbage Slaw, Smoky Thousand Island, Pickles, Side Salad
Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Mojo Marinated Pork, Nueske's Ham, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pickles, Side Salad
Drop Donuts$8.00
From Scratch Donut Holes Tossed in Garam Masala and Topped with Whipped Cream
Donut OTD$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

606 N Genesee St

Delafield WI

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
