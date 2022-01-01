Go
Belfry Inn and Bistro

Soaring interior space set in a former church, with large bar and firplaced main dining room. Several private dining spaces. Well spaced interior seating and on terrace. Serving contemporary American cuisine, our seasonally evolving menu uses fresh and local Cape Cod ingredients.

6 Jarves Street Box 2211

Popular Items

CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE$22.00
PF Key Lime Tart
PAN SEARED FILET MIGNON$42.00
WILD SHRIMP & CRAB CAKE$32.00
PF SALMON$40.00
BELGIAN ENDIVE & ASIAN PEAR$11.00
BURGUNDY BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB$32.00
MONGOLIAN NORWEGIAN SALMON$31.00
DAY BOAT SCALLOPS$37.00
CRISPY HUDSON VALLEY DUCK CONFIT$32.00
Location

6 Jarves Street Box 2211

Sandwich MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
