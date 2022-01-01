Go
Bell Market - Corbo & Sons

Artisanal Pies, Fresh Pasta, Local Beers + Wine. Located inside Bell Market at Bell Works.

101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seasonal Salad$12.00
Winter Citrus Salad with a mix of arugula, red Russian kale, shaved fennel, toasted almonds, cara cara oranges, and a citrusy honey vinaigrette
Veal Ricotta Meatballs$14.00
Three Tomato Braised Meatballs, Crostini, Fresh Basil
Margherita, Personal$13.00
Jersey Girl Fresh Mozz, Basil, Pomodoro
Cheese Pizza, Large$18.00
NJ Style Plain Cheese, Basil, Oregano
Cheese Pizza, Personal$12.00
NJ Style Plain Cheese, Basil, Oregano
White + Rosemary, Personal$14.00
Local Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Rosemary, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Confit
Firehouse Pepperoni, Large$22.50
Olli Pepperoni, Hot Honey
Firehouse Pepperoni, Personal$15.00
Olli Pepperoni, Hot Honey
Margherita, Large$19.00
Jersey Girl Fresh Mozz, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
Caesar Salad$10.00
A classic! Fresh romaine lettuce, parmigiana and in house croutons
Location

101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100

Holmdel NJ

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Bella

Jersey Freeze - Bell Works

Come taste the Best!

Bell Market Catering & Events

HEALTHY + DELICIOUS MEALS, STRAIGHT TO YOU
For in-office catering, our team can provide setup + delivery in Bell Works, and also the simple option of picking up our beautifully arranged platters from the Bell Market Provisions counter inside the food hall. 72 Business Hours are required for any selections on the Catering Menu.

Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.

Come in and enjoy!

