Bell The Cat, Inc.

15 Belmont Ave

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Two eggs with your choice of bread, protein, cheese
Thanksgiving Panini
Turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and cheddar; perfectly grilled on your choice of bread
Turkey Bacon Melt
Sliced oven-roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon slices, ripe tomato, leaf lettuce, mayo, and melted cheddar
Cobb Salad$10.00
Leaf lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, blue cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing
BBQ Pulled Pork
All natural BBQ pork with sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw, red onion, and melted cheddar cheese on a ciabatta roll
Red Bull Freeze$5.00
Iced Coffee
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, leaf lettuce, Parmesan, home-made croutons, and Caesar dressing tossed together in a garlic and herb wrap
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken breast on focaccia bread with pesto, onion, tomato, and provolone melted on a panini grill
Chicken Avocado Salad$10.99
Bed of lettuce, tomato wedges, pepperoncini, bacon, avocado slices, and a scoop of chicken salad
Location

15 Belmont Ave

Belfast ME

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Daily Soup

We are a takeout restaurant offering delicious soups, stews, sandwiches, salads, and other fare, including vegetarian and vegan options. We use homemade stocks and fresh local ingredients whenever possible. Get tasty food with easy online ordering and convenient pick up, from the Daily Soup kitchen

Fon's Kitchen

Authentic Thai food made with love in Belfast, Maine

Hey Sailor!

Gastro Dive Bar

Pentagoet Inn & Restaurant

