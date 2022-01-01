Go
Bella Aquila Restaurant

We are currently open for curbside pick up and delivery! Our hours are 3:00 - 7:30 Sunday - Thursday and 3:00 - 8:30 Friday and Saturday. We are not available for delivery on Mondays but will still be offering curbside pick up.

PASTA

775 S Rivershore Ln Ste 100 • $$

Avg 4.4 (2213 reviews)

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Fresh house fettuccine tossed in creamy alfredo sauce. Add chicken, prawns, sausage, or steak if you would like.
Shellfish Salad$18.00
Romaine, Prawns, Bay Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Red Onion, Feta, Tomato, Italian Vinaigrette
gluten-free
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, House Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Arrabiatta$19.00
Linguine, Italian Sausage, Garlic, Red Chile Flakes, Basil, Spicy Marinara
Build Your Own Pasta$17.00
Choose from Gnocchi, Linguine, Fettuccine, Three Cheese Tortellini, Angel Hair, or * Gluten Free Penne with your choice of sauce: Alfredo, Marinara, Bolognese, Gorgonzola Cream, Sherry Mushroom Cream, Classic Pesto, Creamy Pesto, or Tomato-Basil-Olive Oil
House Salad$8.00
Spring Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Croutons, House Dressing
Chicken Marsala$23.00
Scallopine Chicken Breast, Mushroom Marsala Cream Sauce, Linguine, Seasonal Vegetable
Lasagna$20.00
Fresh Pasta, Beef, Italian Sausage, Capicola, Mozzarella, Provolone, Bolognese, Ricotta
Calamari Fritti$13.00
Crispy calamari steak strips served with sauce remoulade
Fettuccine Bianco$26.00
Bay Scallops, Prawns, White Clams, Crab Meat, Mussels, White Wine Garlic Cream Tossed with Fresh Fettuccine
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

775 S Rivershore Ln Ste 100

Eagle ID

Nearby restaurants

Rembrandts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Porterhouse

No reviews yet

Family owned meat market, seafood, and deli counter all working together to give you the best quality dinner available! Come in to enjoy our hand made sandwiches and call us for any questions about your next catering event!

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

No reviews yet

Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

The Coyne’s experience provides the space to put down the phone and make real connections. Our commitment is to create the environment and meals to liven spirits and enrich the senses.
Our menu was curated to pay homage to our mentors, who taught us the art of cuisine. When you visit, you will experience this craft in action.
Coyne’s service and atmosphere are built upon a foundation of our family’s love of enjoying great food and interesting conversation. Coyne’s is more than a restaurant—it’s an emblem of a lifetime love of food, good company, and meaningful connections.

