Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine

Bella Balducci's prides itself on delivering exceptional Customer Experience by shopping daily for fresh ingredients. Soups are made daily from scratch. You experience a beautiful, inviting decor, excellent & consistent service, high quality ingredients and superb Italian, Greek & Mediterranean dishes. Seating is available for up to 40 people.

Private parties, birthday parties, office parties, even weddings and full catering services available as well. The restaurant is open 7 days a week for your convenience and enjoyment.



19565 SR2