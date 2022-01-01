Go
Toast

Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine

Bella Balducci's prides itself on delivering exceptional Customer Experience by shopping daily for fresh ingredients. Soups are made daily from scratch. You experience a beautiful, inviting decor, excellent & consistent service, high quality ingredients and superb Italian, Greek & Mediterranean dishes. Seating is available for up to 40 people.
Private parties, birthday parties, office parties, even weddings and full catering services available as well. The restaurant is open 7 days a week for your convenience and enjoyment.

19565 SR2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GREEK FRIES$6.00
Greek seasoning, feta cheese, Bella's fry sauce.
SIDE PITA BREAD$2.00
CHICKEN KABOB$17.00
2 grilled chicken skewers, basmati rice, tzatziki, vegetables.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$12.00
Parmesan cream sauce, Fettuccini pasta.
GYRO PLATE dinner$14.00
Grilled beef&lamb, or falafel humus, tzatziki, basmati rice, vegetables.
BAKLAVA$4.00
Filo pastry, pistachio, walnuts, honey syrup.
B&L GYRO$8.00
Grilled beef&lamb, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, pita bread.
CHICKEN GYRO$8.00
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, pita bread.
HUMMUS & PITA$6.00
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, evo oil. Vg
LARGE GREEK SALAD$8.00
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, pepperoncini, Greek dressing.
See full menu

Location

19565 SR2

Monroe WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alfy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oxford Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Trails End is a family friendly restaurant featuring a Northwest themed menu and a delicious selection of Craft Beer!

Andy's Fish House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston