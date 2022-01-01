Go
Bella Costa Ristorante

147 Cochituate Road

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
topped with mozzarella and red sauce served with homemade pasta
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$20.00
Homemade pappardelle alfredo with chicken and broccoli
Veal Parmigiana$23.00
topped with mozzarella and red sauce served with homemade pasta
Garlic Bread$4.00
Chicken Combo$22.00
Chicken parmigiana served with homemade pappardelle Alfredo mascarpone
Caesar Salad$11.00
Chicken Marsala$20.00
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a light creamy Marsala wine sauce served over homemade pasta
Chef's Chicken Special$19.00
Chicken sautéed with sun dried tomatoes, red & green peppers, asparagus, broccoli, spinach and garlic in a white wine sauce served over homemade pasta
Chicken Picatta$20.00
Chicken sautéed in a creamy lemon white wine sauce served over homemade pasta
Eggplant Parm$18.00
served with homemade pasta
Location

Framingham MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
