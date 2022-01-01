Go
Bella Donna's Bistro

European inspired bistro and patisserie.

2007 21st Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Soda$3.50
Italian Club Sandwich$16.00
Three slices of toasted sourdough with ham, turkey, pepperoni, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, red pepper aioli and mayo
Calzone-w Caesar$17.00
House-made dough filled with a mix of salami, pepperoni, ham, onions, bell peppers, house-made marinara and three cheeses, baked to a golden brown. Served with Caesar Salad
Garden Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, onion, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan and croutons
Side Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, onion, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan and croutons
Fettucine Alfredo w Garlic Bread$15.00
Fettucine tossed with house-made Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan. Served with Garlic Bread
Pasta Fresca w Garlic Bread$15.00
Angel hair pasta with wilted spinach, fresh garlic, artichoke hearts, yellow bell peppers and fresh tomatoes with chenin blanc sauce. Served with Garlic Bread. (V) (GF Available)
Custard French Toast$18.00
Thick sliced brioche dipped in rich vanilla orange custard and pan grilled. Topped with powdered sugar
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Grilled chicken lightly seasoned and dressed with a lemon-butter sauce and capers. Served with garlic smashed potatoes and vegetables.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$16.00
Six large shrimp, wrapped in bacon coated in a maple bourbon glaze with a hint of red pepper flakes.
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2007 21st Ave

Forest Grove OR

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
