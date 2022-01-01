Go
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

609 Taylor Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
House Salad$6.50
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, banana peppers and pepperoncini (house dressing)
16 "Cheese Pizza$13.99
French Fries$3.99
Gluten Free Pizza$10.99
Cheese Steak Sub$7.50
Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers american cheese
Garlic Bread$4.25
Greek Salad$7.50
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese (house dressing)
14" Cheese Pizza$12.99
6 Wings$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

609 Taylor Ave

Annapolis MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
