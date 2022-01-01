Go
Toast

Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca

Come on in and enjoy! We are located within 5 minutes of the beach resort without the crowds. Northern Italian themed menu with several selections of fresh fish and steaks.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1201 Laskin Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (945 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuscan Pizza$20.00
Foccacia$6.00
Cheese Pizza$16.00
House Pizza$22.00
Full Caesar Salad$10.00
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Full Arugula Salad$10.00
House Meatballs$12.00
Full Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
Bolognese$26.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1201 Laskin Road

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

501 Bar & City Grill

No reviews yet

Founded in 1989 Five01 City Grill has catered to locals with the finest cuisine.

La Bella Italia

No reviews yet

RESTAURANT/BAKERY/CATERING

Beach Pub

No reviews yet

Good Seafood and Cold Drinks!

Eurasia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston