Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery

A classic Italian American Bakery. Family owned and operated since 1957.

672 New Loudon Rd

Popular Items

Large Turkey$12.50
Traditional Hot Roast Beef$7.50
A Bella Napoli classic. A generous and juicy portion of freshly shaved roast beef. Served on our special sesame roll.
French Dip$8.75
A Bella Napoli Classic. Freshly shaved roast beef and cheese most commonly served on a crispy torpedo roll. Comes with a side of hot Au Jus.
Sausage Egg and Cheese$4.90
Our breakfast sandwiches are best served on our plain hard roll!
Bacon Egg and Cheese$4.90
Our breakfast sandwiches are best served on our plain hard roll!
Small Italian Mix$11.50
Our most famous sub. Comes standard with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicollo, and fresh prosciutto. Can be served hot or cold.
Large Ham$12.50
Small Tuna$12.00
Small Turkey$11.00
Large Italian Mix$12.75
Our most famous sub. Comes standard with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicollo, and fresh prosciutto. Can be served hot or cold.
Location

672 New Loudon Rd

Latham NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

