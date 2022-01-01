Go
Bella Roma

4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D

Popular Items

Medium 14'' Cheese Pizza (8 Slices)$16.99
X-Large 18'' Cheese Pizza (8 Slices)$20.99
Chicken Fingers$12.99
Served with french fries and a side of honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Large 16'' Cheese Pizza (8 Slices)$18.99
Slice Pizza
10 wings$14.95
Comes with celery and blue cheese dressing.
1/2 Dozen Garlic Rolls$3.50
Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$10.99
Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, on freshly baked Italian bread.
Chicken Parmigiana$20.99
Lightly breaded chicken breast baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$5.50
Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with sweet creamy ricotta and chocolate chips.
Location

COCONUT CREEK FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
