Go
Toast

Bella Sweets

Bella Sweets is a bakery in Liberty Township offering pastries, gelato and coffee drinks. Stop in to check out our sweet creations!

4877 Princeton Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Easter Bunny Cake$35.00
6 inch lemon raspberry cake decorated to look like a cute little bunny.
Lemon Raspberry Cake
Vanilla cake layered with lemon buttercream and fresh raspberries with white chocolate curls on the sides.
Teacher Cookie Box$7.00
The Teacher Cookie Box is only available for a limited time, and includes 2 decorated sugar cookies (apple and pencil) and 1 chocolate chip cookie. If you would like a name written on the apple please add that to the special request/comments section when ordering.
Birthday Cake
The perfect cake for any occasion! Soft rainbow sprinkles are baked into moist vanilla cake and layered with Italian buttercream, the sides are finished with even more sprinkles.
Easter Bunny Cookie Set$6.00
3 piece easter bunny cookie personalized with a name. Please put the name you want on the cookie in the comment box.
Custom Cake Deposit$50.00
This is for customers who have already discussed their custom order with Bella Sweets. Please do not purchase this unless you are told to do so by someone at Bella Sweets, thank you.
Dozen Cupcakes$30.00
Choose from 5 flavors:
Red Velvet - with cream cheese icing
Birthday Cake - vanilla cake with buttercream and sprinkles
Triple Chocolate - chocolate cake with chocolate icing
Cookie Monster - chocolate chip cake with cookies and cream icing
Buckeye - chocolate cake with peanut butter icing and chocolate glaze
Decorated Sugar Cookie Platter$30.00
15 easter decorated sugar cookies arranged into a platter
Triple Chocolate Cake
Moist chocolate cake layered with chocolate ganache and finished with a coating of chocolate curls on the sides.
Carrot Garden Cake$35.00
6 inch carrot cake decorated with spring flowers and a bunny on the hunt for carrots
See full menu

Location

4877 Princeton Rd

Hamilton OH

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eli's Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Olde Village Tavern, Shard 4

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Olde Village Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jag's Steak and Seafood

No reviews yet

Ext. 5 // Jag’s Steak & Seafood is an award-winning, fine dining restaurant in West Chester Township, Ohio offering innovative menus, personalized service and the region’s most popular piano bar and lounge experience.
Jag’s Chef Michelle Brown has cooked at the James Beard House in New York City, serves as a brand ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, and was the unanimous winner of the 2015 Cincinnati Food + Wine Classic Pork Chopped competition. Learn more at www.jags.com.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston