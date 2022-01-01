Go
Bella Via Restaurant

Coal-fired LIC pizza and Italian specialties.

PIZZA

47-46 Vernon Blvd • $$

Avg 3.5 (764 reviews)

Popular Items

Pollo Piccata$17.95
Chicken Parm W Pasta$16.95
Lg Margherita$17.95
Insalata Cesare$7.95
Garlic Bread$5.95
Minestrone di Vegetali$6.95
Homemade mixed vegetable soup
Diet Coke$3.50
Lg Biancaneve Pizza$21.95
Small Margherita Pizza$13.95
Rigatoni Bolognese$13.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

47-46 Vernon Blvd

Long Island City NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

