Bella Vino

Come in and enjoy!

325 S. Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Shrimp$15.50
seared shrimp, tomatoes, mushrooms, spicy pepper cream sauce, shaved parmesan, linguine pasta
Spinach Dip$13.00
served with toasted pita
Bella Bonfire$16.50
Baked Brie$15.00
Lobster Mac N Cheese$15.50
Chicken Parmesan$13.00
breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, pomodora sauce, parmesan, linguini pasta
Chorizo Stuffed Dates$13.50
wrapped in bacon, maple syrup, romesco sauce
Patatas Bravas$9.00
crispy yukon gold potatoes tossed in our own special bravas seasoning, set on a bed of romesco and topped with saffron aioli
Spicy Meatballs$11.50
ground beef & pork, caramelized onion jam, romesco sauce
Burger Sliders$13.00
Location

Saint Charles MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
