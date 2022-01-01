Go
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant

Come Enjoy Your Cravings for Fresh, Daily, Homemade Italian Dishes!

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

9675 Liberia Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1381 reviews)
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

9675 Liberia Ave

Manassas VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
