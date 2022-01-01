BellaBrava

Go
We opened our doors in 2005 with one thing in mind; Italian flavor! After traveling the hills of Tuscany and sampling the best cheeses, pastas, herbs, meats, seafood and pizzas in the world, we knew the heart of St. Petersburg needed a restaurant that blends Italian cuisine with the modern bustle of a New World urban lifestyle.

1015 Gramercy Lane

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE D$18.99
asiago cream | bolognese | ricotta | mozzarella | parmesan
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$4.99
HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE
SMALL TRATTORIA CAESAR$3.99
romaine | housemade croutons | shaved parmesan
TRATTORIA CHICKEN PARMESAN D$24.99
prosciutto di parma | cavatappi asiago | fontina | ricotta salata | smoked provolone | oven roasted tomatoes | pomodoro | basil
HOT HONEY PEPPERONI PIZZA$16.99
tomato sauce | pepperoni | calabrian chili honey | oregano | basil | smoked provolone | mozzarella
STUFFED GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA D$17.99
cheese stuffed gnocchi | vodka sauce | oven roasted tomatoes | confit mushrooms | pecorino | basil
SIDE HERBED FRIES$4.99
SMALL MISTICANZA$3.99
mixed greens | ricotta salata | red onion |
heirloom & grape tomatoes | honey basil vinaigrette
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$6.99
ADD PEPPERONI +1.49
Tampa FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
