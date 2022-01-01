Go
Toast

BellaBrava

We opened our doors in 2005 with one thing in mind; Italian flavor! After traveling the hills of Tuscany and sampling the best cheeses, pastas, herbs, meats, seafood and pizzas in the world, we knew the heart of St. Petersburg needed a restaurant that blends Italian cuisine with the modern bustle of a New World urban lifestyle.

204 Beach Dr NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

STUFFED GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA D$17.99
Cheese stuffed gnocchi, alla vodka sauce, oven roasted tomatoes, mushroom fritto, pecorino romano
SMALL CAESAR$3.99
romaine | housemade croutons | shaved parmesan
TRATTORIA MEATBALLS$12.99
asiago polenta | pomodoro | ricotta salata | basil
PASTA AL LIMONE$22.99
fresh bucatini | wood-grilled gulf shrimp | lemon cream | spinach | artichoke
PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE D$16.99
pecorino, olive oil
MARGHERITA PIZZA$15.99
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
LARGE MISTICANZA$11.99
mixed greens | ricotta salata | red onion | carrots | heirloom & cherry tomatoes | honey basil vinaigrette
PASTA BRAVA D$20.99
wood-grilled chicken, fresh pappardelle, cotto ham, peas, roasted mushrooms, pecorino, asiago cream
TRATTORIA CHICKEN PARMESAN$24.99
prosciutto di parma, cavatappi, asiago cream, fontina, ricotta salata
SMALL MISTICANZA$3.99
mixed greens | ricotta salata | red onion | carrots | heirloom & cherry tomatoes | honey basil vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

204 Beach Dr NE

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cassis St. Pete

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sea Salt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stillwaters Tavern

No reviews yet

Where classic American dishes blend harmoniously with old world flavors, our menu highlights items from both land and sea, with a focus on bringing unique flavors from the kitchen to your table.

Dracula's Legacy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston