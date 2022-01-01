Go
Toast

Bella Cafe & Grille

Locally owned restaurant in the beloved Chevy Chase area of Lexington, KY focusing on "Everyday dining you deserve!"

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

890 E. Hight St. • $$

Avg 5 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
cafe greens, heirloom tomatoes, hens egg, pancetta, smoked peanuts, honey mustard dressing
CLASSIC BURGER$17.00
8 oz brisket & short-rib blend, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, classic sauce
BOLOGNESE$18.00
rigatoni, pork salami bacon ragout, tomato cream, & baguette crostini
GRILLED SALMON SALAD$20.00
cafe greens, gorgonzola dolce, heirloom tomatoes, baguette croutons, balsamic dressing
SPICY CHICKEN$14.00
crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, lemon cabbage slaw, & house pickles
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$5.00
hot honey sauce
FRENCH FRIES$4.00
jameson’s spicy sauce
TRUFF BURGER$18.00
8 oz brisket & short-rib blend, blue cheese garlic mayonnaise, truffled arugula
HALIBUT SANDWICH$23.00
wild caught Halibut & lemon chipotle slaw
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN$18.00
boneless chicken breast, hand breaded & fried, served with jameson's spicy sauce and ranch, choice of side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

890 E. Hight St.

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bear & The Butcher

No reviews yet

Casual contemporary restaurant located in the heart of Lexington’s Chevy Chase neighborhood showcasing smoked meats, gastropub-inspired shareables, house-made sausages, and innovative entrees. Two full bars featuring craft beers, creative cocktails, and wine.

Josie’s

No reviews yet

The perfect family friendly spot. Breakfast is served all day. YA BETTER COME HUNGRY!

Bourbon n' Toulouse

No reviews yet

In July 2004 Will Pieratt and Kevin Heathcoat took a huge leap of faith and opened Bourbon n’ Toulouse by maxing out seven credit cards and simply hoping things worked out for the best. The business plan was simple: cook some damn good food, give back to the community that help keep their lights on and have as much fun as the law allows! Fifteen years later these guys are still extremely passionate about what they do and they haven’t grown up a bit, just ask their wives! Always cooking and laughing, these guys are serious about having fun. Stop in and sample the wide array of tasty Cajun and Creole dishes, grab a beer from the ever changing selection and drift away to their own little version of The French Quarter.
Not bad for a washed up musician and a retired elementary teacher!

Great Bagel & Bakery

No reviews yet

Boiled and baked bagels made with fresh milled organic flour. Made in house, every day all day! Delicious sandwiches, hand-crafted coffee and tea beverages, and much much more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston