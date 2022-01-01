Go
Bellacino's image

Bellacino's

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1176 Roanoke Road

Daleville, VA 24083

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm

Location

1176 Roanoke Road, Daleville VA 24083

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Town Center Tap House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wolf's Den Billiards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rodeo Grande

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bellacino's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston