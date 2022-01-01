Go
Bellacino's image
Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad

Bellacino's

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

112Bradford Blvd

Gordonsville, TN 38563

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

112Bradford Blvd, Gordonsville TN 38563

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Timberloft Restaurant

No reviews yet

A cozy spot located right off I-40 serving up slow smoked BBQ & hand crafted margaritas!

Michael & Hannah's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lakeside at Wildwood

No reviews yet

Wildwood Marina & Resort's waterside restaurant.

Nona Lisa Pizzeria

No reviews yet

GOING OUT OF BUSINESS. One more night of pizza/calzones/Nona Breads on Fri., 1/28 (ordering starts at 8pm Thurs.) Selling lasagna, salad dressing, plum sauce, etc., all week. All orders are currently carryout only, and must be paid when placed. Thank you for your business!

Bellacino's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston