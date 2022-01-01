Bellacino's
Come in and enjoy!
1334 Stafford Drive
Location
1334 Stafford Drive
Princeton WV
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Drake's Place
Drake’s Place is a carryout only quick-service restaurant serving downtown Bluefield, WV and the surrounding areas.
The Blue Spoon Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The RailYard
Order online and pick-up!
Macado's
See you at the DO's!