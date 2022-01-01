Go
Bellacino's image
Pizza
Sandwiches

Bellacino's

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

720 Reviews

$$

3817 Lemay Ferry Rd

St. Louis, MO 63125

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

3817 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis MO 63125

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

McArthur's Bakery

No reviews yet

McArthur's Bakery, St. Louis' favorite bakery since 1956.

Bartolino's South

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Bartolino's South, located on South Lindbergh.
Online Orders are available for immediate pick up. For Scheduled Orders please call the store at 314-487-4545.
Thank you very much for your support!
Stay safe out there!

Three Kings Public House

No reviews yet

Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois.

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

No reviews yet

Slow Smoked Memphis Style Que with a Cajun flair, made fresh daily!

Bellacino's

orange star4.6 • 720 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston