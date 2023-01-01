Burritos in Bellaire
Bellaire restaurants that serve burritos
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand Bellaire
5103 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire
|Beyond Burrito
|$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Mandito's Tex-Mex - Bellaire
5101 Bellaire Blvd. Suite 165, Bellaire
|Burrito Bowl
|$16.00
Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, white rice, black beans and your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips
|Súper Grande Burrito
|$17.00
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, Mexican rice, twice refried beans and cheese, topped with chili con queso and pico de gallo