Cake in Bellaire

Enoteca Rossa image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Enoteca Rossa

4566 Bissonnet, Bellaire

Avg 4.5 (1430 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$12.00
Molten chocolate cake topped with Nutella. Served with a scoop of gelato.
Gluten Free.
Olive Oil Cake$14.00
This moist Sicilian treat is a balance
of savory olive oil and sweetness,
dotted with rum raisins throughout
and prepared fresh in 10 minutes.
Serves 2.
More about Enoteca Rossa
Item pic

 

The '401 Table and Tap

6700 Ferris, Bellaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
White & Dark Mousse Cake$7.00
Crab Cakes$15.00
Topped with sweet roasted corn, red bell pepper, and chipotle chili
sauce on a bed of baby greens.
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about The '401 Table and Tap
Item pic

 

Zoa Moroccan

6700 S Rice Ave, Bellaire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Cake
More about Zoa Moroccan
Banner pic

 

The '401 Table and Tap - Catering

6700 Ferris St #150, Bellaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Carrot Cake and Brownies (Serves 8)$32.00
More about The '401 Table and Tap - Catering

