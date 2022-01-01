Cake in Bellaire
Bellaire restaurants that serve cake
More about Enoteca Rossa
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Enoteca Rossa
4566 Bissonnet, Bellaire
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cake
|$12.00
Molten chocolate cake topped with Nutella. Served with a scoop of gelato.
Gluten Free.
|Olive Oil Cake
|$14.00
This moist Sicilian treat is a balance
of savory olive oil and sweetness,
dotted with rum raisins throughout
and prepared fresh in 10 minutes.
Serves 2.
More about The '401 Table and Tap
The '401 Table and Tap
6700 Ferris, Bellaire
|White & Dark Mousse Cake
|$7.00
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Topped with sweet roasted corn, red bell pepper, and chipotle chili
sauce on a bed of baby greens.
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00