Croissants in Bellaire

Bellaire restaurants
Toast

Bellaire restaurants that serve croissants

Dandelion Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • PASTRY

Dandelion Cafe

5405 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond croissant$4.50
Chocolate croissant$4.50
Plain croissant$4.25
Item pic

 

The '401 Table and Tap

6700 Ferris, Bellaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Egg Sandwich$14.00
Filled with scrambled eggs, tomato, cheese and avocado, served with herb-roasted potatoes and fresh fruit.
Croissant French Toast$13.00
Hand-dipped and topped with strawberries, banana, and maple syrup.
