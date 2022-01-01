Croissants in Bellaire
Bellaire restaurants that serve croissants
More about Dandelion Cafe
SMOOTHIES • PASTRY
Dandelion Cafe
5405 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire
|Almond croissant
|$4.50
|Chocolate croissant
|$4.50
|Plain croissant
|$4.25
More about The '401 Table and Tap
The '401 Table and Tap
6700 Ferris, Bellaire
|Croissant Egg Sandwich
|$14.00
Filled with scrambled eggs, tomato, cheese and avocado, served with herb-roasted potatoes and fresh fruit.
|Croissant French Toast
|$13.00
Hand-dipped and topped with strawberries, banana, and maple syrup.