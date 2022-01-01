Grilled chicken in Bellaire

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enoteca Rossa image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Enoteca Rossa

4566 Bissonnet, Bellaire

Avg 4.5 (1430 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar$18.00
Wood grilled chicken breast atop romaine, herbed croutons and Parmigiana Reggiano
More about Enoteca Rossa
Betsy's on Bellaire image

 

Betsy's on Bellaire

4480 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Chicken Strips$5.00
Served with choice of side.
More about Betsy's on Bellaire
Item pic

 

The '401 Table and Tap

6700 Ferris, Bellaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
FP4-Grilled Chicken & Broccoli
With steamed broccoli
Grilled Chicken$8.00
With steamed broccoli
Poblano Grilled Chicken (GF)$17.00
All-natural chicken with roasted poblano mushroom
cream sauce. Served with creamy whipped potatoes,
French green beans and warm pita
More about The '401 Table and Tap
Item pic

 

The '401 Table and Tap - Catering

6700 Ferris St #150, Bellaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Entrée Buffet (Serves 8)$144.00
Poblano Grilled Chicken with whipped potatoes, French green beans, and pita bread
Greek Side Salad
Assorted Cookie Tray
Iced Tea
More about The '401 Table and Tap - Catering

Map

Map

