Migas in Bellaire
Bellaire restaurants that serve migas
More about The '401 Table and Tap
The '401 Table and Tap
6700 Ferris, Bellaire
|Migas
|$14.00
Jalapeno Sausage, Cheddar, Black Beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, scallions, tortilla strips and avocado. Served with black beans and fresh fruit.
More about The '401 Table and Tap - Catering
The '401 Table and Tap - Catering
6700 Ferris St #150, Bellaire
|Migas (Serves 8)
|$104.00
**24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED**
A Southwestern favorite with scrambled eggs, jalapeno sausage, cheddar, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, scallions, tortilla strips and avocado. Served with black beans and fresh fruit